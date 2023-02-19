Three seriously injured in Dodge County crash that closed Highway 49

TOWN OF LEROY (WKOW) -- Three people, including a child, were seriously hurt in a three-vehicle crash in the Town of Leroy Sunday.
The Dodge County Sheriff's Office said it happened on State Highway 49 east of County Highway YY just after 6:00 p.m.
Officials said a woman was driving a Kia sedan eastbound in the westbound lanes of State Highway 49 and crashed into another Kia sedan that was heading westbound. An woman and a child passenger were in the second Kia sedan. The sheriff's office said a man driving a Dodge Grand Caravan then crashed into the second Kia sedan.
The driver of the first Kia was flown by Flight for Life helicopter to Aurora Summit with serious non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the second Kia was transported by ambulance to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee with serious non-life-threatening injuries, and the child was taken by Thedastar helicopter to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah with serious injuries.
The man in the Dodge Grand Caravan was not injured.
State Highway 49 was closed for approximately three hours after the crash.
Several agencies responded to the crash, including Brownsville Fire Department and First Responders, Mayville EMS, Fond du Lac Paramedics, Flight for Life helicopter, ThedaStar helicopter, Mayville Police Department, Theresa Police Department and DCERT.
The crash is under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.