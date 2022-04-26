Three teens arrested for alleged home burglary, car theft in Janesville

JANESVILLE (WKOW) — Three teenage boys were taken into custody following a home burglary, and authorities are still looking for one more suspect.
According to a Nixle from the Janesville Police Department, officers were contacted around 4 a.m. by the owner of a home near the intersection of Elida Street and N Ringold Street. The homeowner reported their home was being burglarized, and they were not home but were able to see the crime because of video cameras.
Three suspects ran out the back door when police arrived, and a car left the seen as well. The three who were running were taken into custody and are only being identified as 13, 15, and 16-year-old boys.
Officers attempted to pursue the car but terminated their efforts to protect public safety. The car was found abandoned in Beloit, and at that time authorities learned it had been stolen from a different Janesville home. Authorities also recovered a stolen dog from the Elida Street home.
A stolen vehicle from Beloit was located in Janesville Tuesday morning as well.
The three in custody were taken to the Youth Services Center and face several charges, including burglary, theft, operating a motor vehicle without consent as a passenger and resisting an officer. Additional charges could be added.
The Beloit Police Department is continuing the investigation to identify the driver of the car found abandoned in its city.