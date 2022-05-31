Three-vehicle crash involving field planter leaves 2 severely injured

GRANT COUNTY (WKOW) — Two people were severely injured after a three-vehicle crash in the town of Paris last Thursday, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office.
Around 4:30 p.m. on May 26, the Grant County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a three-vehicle crash on Highway 61 north of Kelly Lane.
Donna Bohnenkamp, 58, of Dickeyville was traveling northbound on HWY 61 in her car with another vehicle in front of her. They were approaching a hill with a passing lane, and Bohnenkamp began to pass in the left lane.
At the same time Cullen Kruser, 23, of Potosi was traveling southbound on HWY 61 in his 2017 Ram 2500 towing a large field planter. Because of a guard rail, the planter was across the center line as he was going down the hill.
Bohnenkamp's vehicle struck the planter on the driver's side, and one of her car's doors were peel off completely and embedded in the planter.
Bohnenkamp's then went into the southbound land and struck the vehicle behind Kruser's head-on. This vehicle was driven by Craig Edge, 50, of Fennimore.
Edge was extricated from his vehicle.
Bohnenkamp and Edge each sustained severe injuries and were transported to the Southwest Health Center in Platteville and Finley Hospital in Dubuque. Their vehicles both sustained severe front-end damage.
Kruser was not injured in the crash. His truck and planter sustained minor damage, and were driven from the scene.
The Grant County Sheriff's Office is still investigating this incident and said that the foggy weather and poor or improper lighting may have played a factor.