'Thrive in Stride!' event raises over $10,000 for after-school programming

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- A large crowd gathered at the Pheasant Branch Conservancy Saturday morning to raise money for Wisconsin Youth Company programs and have some fun at the "Thrive in Stride!" event.
Put on by the Wisconsin Youth Company, the event led off with a three-mile run/walk along the trails within the conservancy, followed up by food, outdoor games, music and prizes at the after party.
The event raised over $10,000 to support out-of-school programming such as summer camps, neighborhood centers and other after-school programs.
Maureen Alley, a communication director at Wisconsin Youth Company was very happy with the event.
"This was our first event, and it turned out great!" she said.