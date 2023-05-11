'Thrive in Stride' fundraiser supports after-school, summer programs in Dane County

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WKOW) -- A fun, outdoor event in Middleton will raise money for a local organization that works to make after-school and summer programs accessible to all families.
Wisconsin Youth Company is hosting its second annual Thrive in Stride Fun Run/Walk in Middleton on May 20.
"It's a beautiful three-mile trail through Pheasant Branch Conservancy," said Emily Wills, the organization's fund development director.
Throughout the year, Wisconsin Youth Company serves children and families with out of school time programming in Dane and parts of Waukesha Counties.
"Think any time a child would be out of school that their parents might need extra support to care for them," Wills said.
The fundraiser helps raise money for the nonprofit's scholarship program so no child has to be turned away from essential care they need just because they can't afford tuition or program fees.
"Scholarships are really the way that we do that," Wills said. "That supports children and families accessing these programs and ensuring that they're equitable for everyone."
After the run/walk, Wills tells 27 News that there will be a party in the park afterwards that will have food trucks, outdoor games, a face painter, and balloon art.
"You name it, the family will love it," said Wills.
You can sign up on the organization's website or email Emily Wills at ewills@wisconsinyouthcompany.org. You can also show up to the event on the day it happens!