Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of south central Wisconsin, including the
following county, Dane.

* WHEN...Until 830 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 530 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected
over the area. This additional rain will result in minor
flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Stoughton and Utica.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Throwback Thursday: Mid-Continent Railway Museum opened in Hillsboro 60 years ago

  • Updated
Mid-Continent Railway museum

HILLSBORO (WKOW) -- On May 26, 1962 the Mid-Continent Railway Museum opened in Hillsboro.

In celebration of the moment, the first train departed from the museum that day. 

Hillsboro Newspaper clipping

Courtesy: Mid-Continent Railway Museum

The museum used the track owned by the Hillsboro and Northeastern Railway Company. A freight train ran between Hillsboro and Union Center.

The funny thing was the freight locomotive used for the ceremonial moment wasn't actually operational. It was pushed by another locomotive for the ceremony.

The ceremony included the train breaking through a banner and a band playing on one of the cars.

The line there closed in 1987 and later became the Hillsboro State Trail, a bike trail that connects to the "400" State Trail.

The museum didn't stay in Hillsboro long, though. One year later, the museum relocated to North Freedom, where it is still exists today.

