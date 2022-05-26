Throwback Thursday: Mid-Continent Railway Museum opened in Hillsboro 60 years ago

HILLSBORO (WKOW) -- On May 26, 1962 the Mid-Continent Railway Museum opened in Hillsboro.
In celebration of the moment, the first train departed from the museum that day.
The museum used the track owned by the Hillsboro and Northeastern Railway Company. A freight train ran between Hillsboro and Union Center.
The funny thing was the freight locomotive used for the ceremonial moment wasn't actually operational. It was pushed by another locomotive for the ceremony.
The ceremony included the train breaking through a banner and a band playing on one of the cars.
The line there closed in 1987 and later became the Hillsboro State Trail, a bike trail that connects to the "400" State Trail.
The museum didn't stay in Hillsboro long, though. One year later, the museum relocated to North Freedom, where it is still exists today.