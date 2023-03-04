Thunderstorms possible Sunday night

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
Temperatures are going to continue to remain warm through the rest of the weekend and the start of next week as two lows move through the Midwest. While the first one has come and gone, the second one is going to bump our temperatures back into the 50s and bring the chance for non-severe thunderstorms.
The first low of two will bring the threat for light rain/wintry mix through the evening hours then conditions dry and our cloud conditions slowly thin. By Sunday late afternoon/early evening, the second low will begin to impact the forecast area.
The second low is going to bring a rain/snow mix overnight Sunday night into Monday. During this time, a few rumbles of thunder may be possible farther south as the center of the low passes overnight.
This same low is going to keep the threat for rain/snow mix into Monday but our temperatures are going to top out in the upper 40s/low 50s. Behind it, windy conditions take over and our temperatures drop back into the upper 30s by Tuesday.