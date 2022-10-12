 Skip to main content
Thursday at 10: Archaeologist work to preserve ancient canoes, while searching for more

  • Updated
History Resurfaced

MADISON (WKOW) — It's been a month since a team of Wisconsin archaeologists recovered a 3,000-year-old Ho-Chunk dugout canoe from Lake Mendota.

While discovering this canoe and another within a year is already exciting, archaeologists say what the findings suggest could be even more interesting.

The two ancient canoes, found just feet apart from each other, are dated from 1126 B.C. and 900 A.D., providing evidence of Ho-Chunk communities in the area for thousands of years.

Preserving ancient canoes

From left, Larry Plucinski, Deputy Tribal Historic Preservation Officer for the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa; 27-year-old Lucas Quackenbush and his father, Bill Quackenbush, Tribal Historic Preservation Officer for the Ho-Chunk Nation, help clean the 3,000-year-old dugout canoe recovered from Lake Mendota. Photo taken Sept. 23, 2022 at the State Archive Preservation Facility in Madison, Wisconsin, one day after the historic dugout canoe was recovered from Madison's Lake Mendota. Dated to 1000 B.C., it was the oldest canoe ever recovered in the Great Lakes region by 1,000 years.

"Not only are there [likely] more canoes, but there's likely villages that are underwater," State Archaeologist Dr. James Skibo said. "Right now, 200 yards offshore from the current shoreline. That's where you bury your canoe, where your village is."

Thursday at 10, Ward Jolles takes another dive into Lake Mendota's history and explains how archaeologists and researchers plan to continue studying and preserving the past.

