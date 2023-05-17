Thursday at 10: Badger athletes building their brand in NIL era

MADISON (WKOW) — Beginning in the 2021-2022 school year, college athletes could profit off their name, image, and likeness— marking a new era.
The Big Ten was the most profitable conference after the first year, according to Opendorse, an organization helping bridge the gap for student-athletes and businesses.
"It'll help give those a platform who initially never had one," said UW volleyball star Devyn Robinson. "And for people of color like me, I feel like it will help expand their platform and show like young people of color that they can do that to like more representation across the board."
Pablo Iglesias sat down with Robinson and men's basketball guard Chucky Hepburn to discuss how they benefited from NIL deals.