Thursday at 10: Beauty Over 50, empowering women of all ages

MADISON (WKOW) — While aging can be something that's dreaded for many of us, one Madison photographer is trying to flip that narrative by using her talents to inspire and empower women of all ages.
Miriam Bulcher's "Beauty Over 50" photography series seeks to showcase that, no matter the age, every woman deserves to feel confident and sexy in their own bodies.
"I really wanted to showcase that women over the age of 50 can fit and tick all the boxes," Bulcher said. "And that it's really about switching that mindset and showcasing more that women over 50 can be beautiful and can be confident no matter their size, their weight or what color they are."
Thursday on 27 News at 10, Ward Jolles offers a snapshot of one of Bulcher's many photoshoots, and talks with the women who are calling the experience, "life-changing."