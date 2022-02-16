Thursday at 10: How one local business is fueling the future

MADISON (WKOW) -- Hidden inside an ordinary-looking building on Madison's east side, something extraordinary is brewing.
It looks like gasoline, smells like gasoline and has the same chemical components of gasoline, but with one slight difference — this gas is made from plants instead of fossil fuels. That also means it's 100% sustainable.
Virent, the business behind it all, is a Madison-based company that's currently producing the sustainable fuel. They expect that in the near future, the company will be able to produce thousands of gallons of the cleaner gas every day, helping reduce greenhouse gas emissions and ease the depletion of the Earth's fossil fuel supply.
"If we want to make a difference from a sustainability standpoint, we got to start finding these new alternatives to regular transportation fuel," Virent CEO Dave Kettner said. "That's where we can come into play, and that's the difference that I'm hoping that we can make."
This Thursday on 27 News at 10, we give you a behind-the-scenes look at the labs where the magic is happening and how experts say the breakthrough could revolutionize the future of travel.