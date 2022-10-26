Thursday at 10: How phones impact attention spans, and what one local school is doing about it

MADISON (WKOW) – Our cell phones have become our lifeline. A powerful computer that connects us with the people we love, pulls up directions in a pinch or shows us the best restaurants near us. But the device has also become one of our largest distractions.
In the spring of 2015, Microsoft conducted a study that found the average attention span had dropped to 8 seconds, down from 12 seconds in 2000. Though phones can be helpful, they’ve morphed into a slot machine — you hope to find something to boost your mood and you’ll just keep refreshing until you get another dopamine rush.
“These apps were designed by incredibly smart people to do exactly what they do,” Dr. Megan Moreno with UW Madison said. “These apps weren't designed [so] that you would go and use them for two or three minutes and be satisfied. They're designed so that you'll keep going.”
Principal of Platteville High School, Jacob Crase, noticed phones were keeping kids from interacting with one another in the lunchroom and their lessons in the classroom. So, this year he implemented a new cellphone policy. When students walk in, they put their phones in a plastic holder, so they know their phone is there, but not within reach.
“What can we do to support our students from a procedural standpoint, so when they walk in their room, they don't have that buzzing in their pocket, or that the beeping in their backpack,” Crase said. “But they know their phone is safe.”
On 27 News at 10, Grace Ulch goes in depth about the ways phones control us and what Platteville High School is doing to curb it.