Thursday at 10: Milwaukee Dancing Grannies dance past tragedy in Waukesha

MADISON (WKOW) — The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies are a tight-knit group of ladies bonded through more than just dance. Members say their sisterhood was put to the test after the tragedy at the Waukesha Christmas Parade on November 21, 2021.
Over 60 people were hurt when Darrell Brooks drove through a crowd watching the parade. Six people died; four of those victims were members of the Dancing Grannies. Several other members of the dance group say they barely escaped with their lives during the Christmas parade disaster.
Months later the Grannies have started dancing again because it's important to show the community, how through the tragedy, they've become stronger.
"We bounce back. We're moving forward. We want to be bigger, stronger than ever before and we want to show people that you can do things and still have fun in the later years of your life," said Jean Knutson.
The Dancing Grannies say they'll never completely heal after the Christmas parade.
