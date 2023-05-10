Thursday at 10: New rehabilitative programs offers healing opportunity to Rock Co. inmates

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) — When most people think of what goes on inside the Rock County Jail, it's fair to say not many would think of guided meditation and mental health strengthening workshops. But right now, that's exactly what's going on behind closed doors.
A new program implemented at the jail is called "Houses of Healing." It aims to rehabilitate inmates and help them cope with their past through emotional healing processes.
According to the program's treatment coordinator, Verenice Sandoval, the six-week class is highly sought after, so much so that there's currently a waitlist among inmates to get in.
Once selected for the program, inmates partake in guided meditation, team-building exercises and group therapy sessions. It often gets very emotional.
"This group just makes me realize how much I actually value family," inmate Donquarius Allen said. "And I just need to be better for them."
Thursday at 10, Ward Jolles talks with the inmates going through the program and with Sandoval about how the program is helping turn the jailhouse into a "house of healing."