Thursday at 10: Parents of miracle baby born in a pandemic gain critical lifesaving skills through donation

MADISON (WKOW) -- Caring for a critically ill baby in the middle of a pandemic can be overwhelming.
The Weers family from Richland Center knows that first hand.
Abigail and Justin's son, Maverick, was born with a heart defect in November that required open heart surgery, just days after birth.
"Just seeing him is just a miracle, from the beginning, to potentially losing him to just keeping the faith," said Justin.
Thursday at 10, the journey for their miracle baby and the hospital donation, started by Amber Noggle's family, that's helping families like the Weers gain critical lifesaving skills.