Thursday at 10: Preserving the past of the 'Freedom Mine'

NORTH FREEDOM (WKOW) — On a remote plot of land just southwest of Baraboo, archaeologists, divers and researchers are slowly uncovering a piece of history that, until recently, was lost in time. The "Freedom Mine," an iron mine abandoned in 1911 after flooding, was recently rediscovered on land belonging to a couple who had been using the plot as a private campsite.
Now, researchers are diving deep into the flooded mineshaft that for more than 100 years, was almost perfectly preserved.
In the process, they're putting together the pieces of the mine's story, trying to find out why it was abandoned in the first place. The images produced in the process are stunning and also shed light on the Baraboo Range's iron mining history.
Researchers from across the country have come to explore the mine, including famous underwater photographer Evan Kovacs, who's worked on famous shipwrecks like the Titanic.
"This site is absolutely beautiful, pristine, and I've never had a chance to dive anything quite like it," Kovacs said.
