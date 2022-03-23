Thursday at 10: Rae of Hope

STOUGHTON (WKOW) -- A Stoughton family that went through an unimaginable tragedy is turning their heartbreak into hope.
Nevaeh Rae Wallace was just one year old when she passed away from complications of a congenital heart defect.
"She just was this bright light in our family and she just, I think with going through so much... she had this presence about her that I can't really explain because she just, like, knew the world in a different way," said her mom Jamie.
Her parents and siblings are coping with their grief of her loss, by helping other families.
"I think just from a standpoint of how we walked through it, and I'm not saying we did it perfectly, but we're able to show you can get through it and you can make something good come out of something really bad," said her dad Matt.
They've started a nonprofit to help other families who've lost children.
