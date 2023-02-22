 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected, mainly sleet with
snow and freezing rain mixed at times. Total snow and sleet
accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of one
tenth to a quarter of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Waukesha and Milwaukee Counties.

* WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Significant sleet accumulations are
expected across the I-94 and US Highway 18 corridors.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Thursday at 10: The revolutionary way one Wisconsin community stays powered

Drone footage from Alliant for Rhonda's story
Image courtesy of Alliant Energy

BOAZ (WKOW) — Power outages are sure to follow a major storm event, and some areas in southern Wisconsin are more susceptible than others.

One of those susceptible areas is Boaz, a small Wisconsin village, which is now keeping its lights on thanks to a first-of-its-kind project from Alliant Energy.

The pilot project makes it so the residents of Boaz will have electricity 24/7, even during a blackout.

Thursday on 27 News at 10, learn the revolutionary way the Boaz is keeping powered during outages, and what that means for the future of energy. 

