Thursday at 10: Twin Madison brothers' start-up shakes up investment world

MADISON (WKOW) — James and Chris Kardatzke are identical twin brothers who grew up doing everything together.
Now, the pair is running Quiver Quantitative, a service providing unique information on the stock market, which recently earned a $2 million investment from an Indianapolis-based venture capital firm.
"From the start we knew there was this opportunity to bring alternative data sets to retail investors," James said.
Thursday on 27 News at 10, Tony Galli talks to the brothers shaking up the investment world to learn more about Quiver Quantitative and what additional capital could mean for their investing customers.