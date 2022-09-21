Thursday at 10: Ukrainian family is safe in Stoughton following a harrowing journey

STOUGHTON (WKOW) — A family that fled Ukraine after Russia's invasion is now making Stoughton their home, but it wasn't an easy process.
Before the Russian invasion, Genia and Katia Babych along with their two children lived in the capitol city of Kyiv, where Genia had a car repair business and Katia worked as an administrator in a Christian school. Their lives were suddenly upended when, on February 24, 2022, bombs started raining from the air above them.
"Many friends told me, 'Katia, a war is going to start. You understand?'" Katia said. "We understand but we can't believe it. Because it's crazy. I don't believe it — it's Russia. It's our neighbor."
What followed was a months-long journey to the U.S. that took the family through country after country, trying to find somewhere to take refuge.
