Thursday at 10: UW linebacker Maema Njongmeta recalls health hurdles, going from sidelined to starter

MADISON (WKOW) — Facing two separate injuries and a COVID-related heart scare, Wisconsin junior Maema Njongmeta questioned if his football career was in jeopardy in 2020.
While the rehab process felt "lonely" at times, the former four-star recruit trusted his path with the help of loved ones and a strong sense of faith.
"I had a support system that wouldn't let me quit. They saw what I was going through and they were like, 'no, you're made of more than what you think,' Njongmeta said. "God put me here for a reason. [I told myself,] 'even if I can't play football, there will be a way through this.'"
