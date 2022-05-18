Thursday at 6: Focus on Mental Health

(WKOW) -- During the pandemic, both alcohol sales and deaths have risen rapidly.
According to a report from Wisconsin Policy Forum, alcohol sales rose last year at the highest rate in 50 years. In 2020, death from alcohol use increased by 25%, the biggest one-year rise in more than 20 years.
“Alcoholism is a disease that not just affects the person, it affects the family, it affects work, you lose yourself,” said Ismael, AA Madison District 20 Public Information Chair.
Ismael is a recovering alcoholic, and has been sober since December, 2017.
