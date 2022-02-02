Thursday at 6: Special presentation of 27 News highlights 'Stories of COVID'

MADISON (WKOW) -- Saturday, February 5 marks two years since the first case of Coronavirus was confirmed in Wisconsin.
Since then, the pandemic has impacted all of our lives.
It has been a trying time for nurses like Tiffany Sopha. She works in the ICU at St. Mary's Hospital.
She says she'll never forget treating her first COVID-19 patient.
"To be honest, I remember being fearful. I was fearful for myself. And I was also fearful for the patient. It was, it was quite scary. I knew that we didn't sign up for taking care of COVID-19 patients, but we were here for the COVID-19 patients," said Sopha.
You will be able to hear may "Stories of COVID-19" Thursday night in a special presentation of 27 News at 6.