Thursday night severe weather potential

Our next round of severe weather arrives as we head into the evening and overnight hours Thursday into Friday. A low is moving through the region and will bring parts of Wisconsin the threat for strong winds, large hail, heavy rain as well as an isolated tornado threat.
Looking ahead to Thursday evening, storms look to begin across parts of southeastern Minnesota. These storms will be stand alone storms at first then develop into a line as they move their way east into Wisconsin. An area from Eau Claire south into La Crosse and back into Minnesota and Iowa are under an enhanced risk while most of the 27 News coverage area is under either a slight or marginal risk for severe weather.
As we continue overnight into Friday, some of these storms may push into north/northwestern parts of the forecast area still bringing all threats as stated above. They'll then be riding along a cold front which will push overhead during the morning hours on Friday.
This is good news as it'll most likely be too far east Friday afternoon to bring parts of Wisconsin another round of severe weather as it exits the region.