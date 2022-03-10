Tickets on sale for some Wisconsin State Fair shows

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) — Tickets to the first four Wisconsin State Fair Main Stage shows, including Jeff Dunham and Nelly, are on sale.
Starting at 9 a.m. Thursday, tickets to the following August shows were LIVE:
- Jeff Dunham | Saturday, Aug, 6 at 7:30 p.m.
- "Happy Together" Tour | Sunday, Aug. 7 at 7:30 p.m.
- Zach Williams with We The Kingdom | Monday, Aug. 8 at 7:30 p.m.
- Nelly with Ginuwine | Friday, Aug. 12 at 7:30 p.m.
To learn more about the shows coming to the fair in 2022 or to purchase tickets, visit WiStateFair.com.