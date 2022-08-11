Time capsule found in wall of historic Madison church opened at last

MADISON (WKOW) -- The time capsule that was recently found in the wall of a historic Madison church by deconstruction crews was opened in a public ceremony Thursday.
The time capsule was located behind a date stone from 1968 at Zion Lutheran Church on Madison's east side, after demolition crews heard a rumor that it likely existed from a former congregant of the church. It was almost lost, as the church is set for demolition in October.
Dozens of people gathered around Sector 67, a nonprofit near the church, to see the contents of the capsule revealed.
Inside were some old photos, a church directory and other documents from the time around when it was sealed.
Local historians say the church was moved to its current location in 1919, and was remodeled in 1968 — when the time capsule was likely planted in the wall.
Betty Jacobson was married inside Zion Lutheran Church and was a Sunday school teacher when it was put behind the wall.
"When I read the article in the paper, I was like, I hate they're tearing down the church, you know, because I didn't know," Jacobson said. "So I thought, wow, I gotta get over and see that."
Jacobson moved to Nevada after she left the church and now lives in Portage. She drove down to see the capsule opened on Thursday.
"It's just a lot of memories, just a lot of precious memories," Jacobson said. "It's so good seeing people again. I mean, it's just, we had Bible studies together and everything. And so I just — I love this church."
While the church may be set for demolition this fall, some of its congregants are working with local historians to preserve the newly-found artifacts and keep its history alive.