'Time is not on our side': Dane County executive, sheriff call for referendum on jail project

MADISON (WKOW) — Dane County officials are calling for a referendum on the November ballot to help fund the jail reconstruction project.
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi and Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett held a press conference to discuss what stands in the way of the jail project getting completed.
In May, Parisi announced the project's cost had grown to be $10 million more than originally estimated. Now, officials are concerned the cost of construction will only grow due to the impact of inflation.
"Time is not on our side and after exploring options for close to a decade, the best and frankly only feasible plan is to put the jail to a public vote this fall," County Executive Joe Parisi said in a press release.
According to Parisi, not enough members of the Dane County Board support adding the additional funding needed to complete the project, which he says will only make the cost of the project increase.
"This project is at a crossroads and we have come too far not to finish the job and fund the work that many years of analysis shows is needed and frankly overdue," Sheriff Barrett said. "For us to get the highest quality contractors and bidders, we as a county need to send a clear signal that we support a safer, more humane jail facility."
Barrett also cautions against making further reductions to the jail's design, claiming it would jeopardize public safety.
The referendum would have to be approved by a majority vote by the board by August for it to appear on ballots in the fall.