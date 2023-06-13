'Time is very important': Sauk Co. sheriff details search for missing teen

SAUK COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) — The Sauk County Sheriff's Office is pulling in outside resources to help in the search for a missing 13-year-old boy near Devil's Lake State Park.

Tuesday morning, Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister spoke with 27 News. He said deputies were back in the wooded area looking for James Yoblonski, who left his home in rural Reedsburg overnight Sunday.

He drove a family vehicle to a spot on US 12 and the Sauk hill.

"It's a very wooded terrain. The woods [are] very thick, there's rock ledges, there's cliffs," Sheriff Meister said about the terrain. "You could be six, eight feet from another deputy and you can't see that deputy — so that's how thick it is."

Deputies got a break in the case Monday when they came across a makeshift campground with some of the boy's belongings.

Tuesday, the grid search was expanded to two locations and hundreds of acres. A Blackhawk helicopter and a DNR fixed-wing aircraft are also being used.

The sheriff said weather could impact the ability to use the aircrafts in the search, and rain is in the forecast Tuesday.

Another concern, the amount of time the boy has been missing.

"Time is very important. Obviously, our main goal is to find him safe and sound. And that's what we're hoping and praying for right now," said Sheriff Meister.

The sheriff's office is in contact with the Yoblonski family.