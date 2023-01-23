Time to vote for your favorite City of Madison snowplow names

MADISON (WKOW) — It's election day — for the new Madison snow removal vehicles that is.

City of Madison put out a call for names for the new additions to their fleet, and the community answered.

Now, in a ranked choice election, you get to help christen these vehicles.

Of the over 1,200 names submitted, the Streets and Engineering Division staff narrowed them down to these finalists for each vehicle:

Quad-Axle Brine Truck

Snowdium Clearride

Saline Away

Brinestone Cowboy

KeaNo Freeze

Albert Brinestein

Barbara Salters

Pavement Pickler

LaBrine James

Sweet Carolbrine

Haline Dugan, PhD

Saltimus Prime

Brine of Tarth

Eb-brine-eezer Scrooge

Deputy Briney Fife

Brine Cranston

Master of Brine Arts

Double-Wing Plow Truck

Dual-wing Banjos

Dolly Plowton

Blizzo

Plowie Walnuts

Pushy McDriftyflakes

Willem DePlow

Snowsferatu

Justin Timberflake

Kung Plow Chicken

Winged Victory

Bring Da Truckus

Drifity Do Dah

Robert Plowney, Jr

Wing Crosby

A Plow Me to Introduce Myself

Loader with Plow & Wing

Giannis Intent-to-Scoop-Snow

Slyvester Snowlone

Scoopy Doo

The Shovin' Scoopful

Flakemingo

KaPlow

Jean-Luc Plowcard

Mustard Sidewinder

JD Plower & Associates

Speed-the-Plow

Plowedly Whitford

Brrrrt Reynolds

Cindy Plowford

Fighting Bob La-PlowIt

Seymour Pavement

Trackless MT7 Bike Path Plow

Polar Troll

Icecycle

Plowdy Doody

Slush-a-bye, Baby

Snowbi Wan Kenobi

Aldo Leocold

Plowaton

Pennyfarthing McChuckalot

Spokes’man

Peddle Plower

Cycle-Ops

Clyde Shovelfield

Claire DeWay

Snow Pesci

Austin Plowers

Voting

Head online to vote for your top five!

Voting is open until the evening of February 3.