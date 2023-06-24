 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has EXTENDED the
Air Quality Advisory for Ozone which will now be in effect
through 11 PM CDT tonight. This advisory affects southern and
south central Wisconsin.

Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production through Saturday. In general, peak ozone
concentrations occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each
night, with lower ozone concentrations observed overnight and
into the morning hours. The air quality index is expected to
reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with
the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis.
During peak ozone, people with lung disease (such as asthma),
children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors
(including outdoor workers) should reduce or consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while all others should
consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Tina Turner to be honored by Patti LaBelle during the BET Awards on Sunday

(L-R) Tina Turner and Patti LaBelle are pictured here in a split image.

 Getty Images

(CNN) — The legendary Tina Turner will receive a posthumous tribute this weekend as part of the 2023 BET Awards.

Patti LaBelle is set to honor the late icon with a performance during the awards show that will capture “the essence of Turner’s unparalleled legacy,” according to a release from BET.

Turner died last month at the age of 83 at her home near Zurich, Switzerland.

This year’s BET Awards will also honor several other landmark entertainers. Busta Rhymes will receive the lifetime achievement award at the event, with Bia, Coi Leray, Cutty Ranks, Dexta Daps, M.O.P., Rah Digga, ScarLip, Spice, Supercat, Swizz Beatz and others set to take the stage to celebrate Rhymes and his career.

Past lifetime achievement award recipients have included Whitney Houston, Prince, Queen Latifah, Mary J. Blige, Samuel Jackson, Lionel Richie and New Edition.

The BET Awards 2023 will air live on Sunday on BET at 8 p.m. ET/ PT from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The show will also stream on on BET+ and Paramount+.

