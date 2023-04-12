Tip-off time set for Bucks first round playoff game

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) — The NBA has announced when the first round of the playoff begins, including when the Milwaukee Bucks play.
In a tweet, the NBA announced when the first eight matchups play on Saturday or Sunday.
The Bucks will play Sunday at 4:30 p.m. on TNT, against the East 8th seed— which currently hasn't been determined.
Two games determine who the Bucks play. First, the Bulls and Raptors play a one game elimination on Thursday. Whoever wins that game goes on to play Miami on Friday. Whichever team wins the game Friday will play the Bucks in the first round of the playoff.
Updated #NBAPlayoffs First Round, Game 1 schedule ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/IQIsbcYEHr— NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 12, 2023
Bucks fans across the state have the chance to show their pride for the team through yard signs available at Pick 'n Save. Only 10 stores are carrying the signs, including some in south central Wisconsin.