Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Expected This Afternoon...

.Very warm, windy, and dry conditions will support critical fire
weather conditions across all of southern Wisconsin this afternoon
into the early evening hours.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR UNSEASONABLY WARM TEMPERATURES, GUSTY SOUTHWEST WINDS AND VERY
LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR ALL OF SOUTHERN WISCONSIN...

* AFFECTED AREA...Marquette, Green Lake, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan,
Sauk, Columbia, Dodge, Washington, Ozaukee, Iowa, Dane,
Jefferson, Waukesha, Milwaukee, Lafayette, Green, Rock,
Walworth, Racine and Kenosha Counties.

* WIND...Southwest 15 to 20 MPH gusting to 30 to 35 MPH.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 23 to 27 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...In the lower 80s.

* IMPACTS...Caution is advised when using outdoor fires and
equipment that causes sparks. Make sure all outdoor fires are
extinguished properly, and consult your local DNR office for
possible burn bans.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Tip-off time set for Bucks first round playoff game

  • Updated
  • 0
Bucks Basketball

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) — The NBA has announced when the first round of the playoff begins, including when the Milwaukee Bucks play. 

In a tweet, the NBA announced when the first eight matchups play on Saturday or Sunday. 

The Bucks will play Sunday at 4:30 p.m. on TNT, against the East 8th seed— which currently hasn't been determined.

Two games determine who the Bucks play. First, the Bulls and Raptors play a one game elimination on Thursday. Whoever wins that game goes on to play Miami on Friday. Whichever team wins the game Friday will play the Bucks in the first round of the playoff. 

Bucks fans across the state have the chance to show their pride for the team through yard signs available at Pick 'n Save. Only 10 stores are carrying the signs, including some in south central Wisconsin. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com

