Today is the hottest in the forecast

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Temps and humidity climb a bit today ahead of a milder trend the rest of the week.
A cold front moving in will usher in more mugginess this afternoon and higher temps in the mid 80s. A heat index will peak in the upper 80s. A stray shower or storm is possible this evening with temps falling to the low 60s tonight.
Upper 70s Thursday with lower humidity and plenty of sunshine. Upper 70s again Friday with a couple showers and storms possibly developing in the afternoon and evening, especially farther west.
Isolated storm chances continue this weekend with temps in the low 80s. Highs stay in the upper 70s and low 80s next week.