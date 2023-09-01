Toddler becomes 100th child injured by gunfire this year in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) – A Milwaukee toddler has become the 100th child to be injured by gunfire in the city this year.
The police chief says the two-year old was hit by a stray bullet while outside of a home.
No arrests have been made at this time.
According to our Milwaukee affiliate, the number of shootings involving children in Milwaukee is up more than 40 percent from the same time last year.
The police chief says he’s outraged with this trend.
“There's no place for individuals using firearms, a destructive tool to resolve your issues of arguments and conflict,” said Jeffrey Norman, Milwaukee Police Chief. “We're seeing brother and brother, we're seeing father and son, these are more than just a stranger situation. These are personal.”
Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson also responded to this trend, saying there’s too many people out there who should not have their hands on guns.