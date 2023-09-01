 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Today...

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM
CDT THIS EVENING FOR HOT, BREEZY, AND DRY CONDITIONS...

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a
Red Flag Warning for portions of southwest and central Wisconsin,
which is in effect from 1 PM this afternoon to 7 PM CDT this
evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA...Marquette, Green Lake, Sauk, Columbia, Iowa,
Dane, Lafayette and Green.

* TIMING...Sunday afternoon and early evening.

* WINDS...Southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 23 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...Up to 98.

* IMPACTS...The expected weather conditions on Sunday afternoon
will be conducive to the rapid growth and spread of outdoor
fires.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Toddler becomes 100th child injured by gunfire this year in Milwaukee

Milwaukee police badge

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) – A Milwaukee toddler has become the 100th child to be injured by gunfire in the city this year.

The police chief says the two-year old was hit by a stray bullet while outside of a home.

No arrests have been made at this time.

According to our Milwaukee affiliate, the number of shootings involving children in Milwaukee is up more than 40 percent from the same time last year.

The police chief says he’s outraged with this trend.

“There's no place for individuals using firearms, a destructive tool to resolve your issues of arguments and conflict,” said Jeffrey Norman, Milwaukee Police Chief. “We're seeing brother and brother, we're seeing father and son, these are more than just a stranger situation. These are personal.”

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson also responded to this trend, saying there’s too many people out there who should not have their hands on guns.

