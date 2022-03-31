Tommy Thompson meeting with Donald Trump to discuss governor's race

MADISON (WKOW) — Former governor and interim UW system president Tommy Thompson met Thursday with former President Donald Trump.
Thompson has previously said he was going to take the month of April to consider his political future before making any decisions.
A Republican source close to Thompson confirmed the former four-term governor was meeting with Trump at the Trump-owned Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida.
The source said Thompson was not specifically seeking to land Trump's endorsement should he run for governor but the source noted Thompson would especially stand to benefit from Trump's support since he'd be a late entry into the Republican primary.
Instead, the source maintained Thompson was meeting with Trump to discuss a broader view of Wisconsin politics: the U.S. Senate race where Sen. Ron Johnson is seeking a third term, the governor's race, and what it takes for a GOP candidate to win a statewide contest in Wisconsin.
Democrats swept high-profile statewide races in 2018 for U.S. Senate, governor, attorney general, and treasurer before President Joe Biden won the state by fewer than 21,000 votes in 2020.
Thompson, who was first elected governor in 1986 and served until 2001 when he was appointed to serve as President George W. Bush's secretary of health and human services, is the only Republican since the 1970's to win Dane County in a race for president, senate, or governor.
The GOP source said Thompson planned to play up his statewide success in the meeting with Trump.
Former Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch is the frontrunner at this stage of the primary thanks for a significantly greater name recognition according to a Marquette Law Poll released earlier this month.
Former Marine Kevin Nicholson is also running on a platform of overturning the state's GOP establishment, although the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported this week Nicholson still asked party leaders to allow him to be considered by delegates for the state party's endorsement.
Rep. Tim Ramthun (R-Campbellsport) is running for governor on a platform of decertifying the 2020 presidential election - a move legal experts and the legislature's own lawyers say would be illegal but one that has drawn public praise from Trump.
Businessman Eric Hovde, who ran unsuccessfully for U.S. Senate in 2012 is also said to be weighing a run for governor. Trump's stated top candidate, former Congressman Sean Duffy, has decided against running.