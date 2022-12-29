 Skip to main content
Tonight's cold front could make for a few slick spots Friday morning

  • Updated
  • 0
Day planner

MADISON (WKOW) - 50s continue this evening until a fairly strong cold front drop temperatures into Friday morning. 

Expect a few slick spots by the time you wake up Friday with some refreezing possible. Highs Friday will still make it into the middle 30s with partly sunny skies. 

A fairly quiet Holiday weekend is expected with highs Saturday in the middle 30s and low 40s possible Sunday. A small area of mix precipitation is also possible late Saturday night as you ring in the new year. Watch out for a few slicks spots if you are traveling early Sunday morning. 

