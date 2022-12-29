Tonight's cold front could make for a few slick spots Friday morning

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - 50s continue this evening until a fairly strong cold front drop temperatures into Friday morning.
Expect a few slick spots by the time you wake up Friday with some refreezing possible. Highs Friday will still make it into the middle 30s with partly sunny skies.
A fairly quiet Holiday weekend is expected with highs Saturday in the middle 30s and low 40s possible Sunday. A small area of mix precipitation is also possible late Saturday night as you ring in the new year. Watch out for a few slicks spots if you are traveling early Sunday morning.