Tony Dow, Wally of 'Leave It to Beaver,' dies at 77

MADISON (WKOW) -- Tony Dow, the actor who played Wally in "Leave It to Beaver," has died at the age of 77.
Tony's management team made the announcement on his Facebook page Tuesday morning.
Tony was also known for his work in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine (1993) and Babylon 5 (1993).
"Tony was a beautiful soul - kind, compassionate, funny and humble," the Facebook post reads in part. "It was truly a joy to just be around him. His gentle voice and unpretentious manner was immediately comforting and you could not help but love him. The world has lost an amazing human being, but we are all richer for the memories that he has left us."