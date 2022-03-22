Tony Robinson's grandmother requests court to file homicide charges against the officer who shot her grandson

MADISON (WKOW) -- Sharon Irwin-Henry submitted a petition to the Dane County Court Monday asking for a judge to file a criminal complaint against the Madison police officer who shot and killed her grandson, Tony Robinson, in 2015.
Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne ruled Officer Matthew Kenny's use of deadly force in the shooting was justified after a two-month long investigation into Kenny's actions the night of March 6, 2015.
Under Wisconsin Statute 968.02 if a district attorney does not issue a complaint, "a circuit judge may permit the filing of a complaint, if the judge finds there is probable cause to believe that the person to be charged has committed an offense after conducting a hearing."
Irwin-Henry requested Kenny be charged with first-degree reckless homicide or second-degree reckless homicide.
"My grandson deserves his day in court," Irwin-Henry says.
In coming to his decision, Ozanne relied on evidence from the scene and Kenny's account the unarmed, erratically behaving teen punched him in the head.
But after Ozanne's decision, the Robinson family filed a federal lawsuit against Kenny. The lawsuit was settled for more than $3 million and the court process produced additional information on the shooting.
The court filing maintains the civil process exposed inconsistencies in Kenny's account of the deadly encounter. "We cannot simply take Kenny at his word," the filing states.
Irwin-Henry says there's more than sufficient probable cause to believe Kenny committed reckless homicide.
But former prosecutor and Madison attorney Chris Van Wagner says the low threshold of probable cause must be evaluated along with the much, higher burden of proving a criminal case beyond a reasonable doubt.
Irwin-Henry says she's urged Ozanne to consider the civil court information. Van Wagner says if the district attorney has reviewed the civil case and remains unmoved in his decision, there's the risk the appeal to a judge would create a "shadow prosecutor." Van Wagner says the statute allowing for someone to ask a criminal charge be lodged "is not supposed to step on the proper discretion of a district attorney."
But Van Wagner acknowledges the time that's passed since Robinson's fatal shooting is also a factor.
"We today are looking at the conduct of police officers in a very different light and through the lens of the killing of George Floyd," Van Wagner says.
"We know more about systemic bias," Van Wagner says. "That is going to weigh on any judge's mind."
This matter is assigned to Judge Nia Trammell.
A spokesperson for Ozanne says he is unavailable for comment.
Irwin-Henry says she hopes a judge approves a charge and the case goes to trial.
"That's all I've been looking for - a jury of twelve to decide."