Top 6 candidates for the 76th Alice in Dairyland position to be announced

Alice in dairyland

Courtesy: Alice in Dairyland

WALWORTH COUNTY (WKOW) -- The top six candidates for 76th Alice in Dairyland position will be announced by the The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) on Friday, March 10.

The role of Alice is to promote Wisconsin's agricultural industry. Candidates are evaluated on their agricultural knowledge and marketing skills.

After the announcement, the candidates will prepare for the three day Alice in Dairyland Finals on May 11-13.

The top six candidates will be announced at 11:30 a.m.

You can see the results and learn more about the role on Alice in Dairyland's website.

