'Top Chef' coming to Wisconsin for Season 21

MADISON (WKOW) -- Top Chef is coming to Wisconsin.
Bravo announced Tuesday that contestants will be competing in the state for Season 21.
Governor Evers said he's excited for the show to come to our state for the first time.
"We are honored to be able to welcome Top Chef to Wisconsin for its upcoming season. We’re proud to be known here for our rich food culture, talented chefs, and exceptional local ingredients,” he said in a statement. “I know our diverse culinary traditions will help inspire the participants, captivate viewers, and showcase all of the great things Wisconsin has to offer.”
Bravo described the new season's setting as "the energetic and unique culinary scenes in Milwaukee and Madison.
The network also confirmed who would be taking over as the host since Padma Lakshmi confirmed her exit from the series in June 2023 after 19 seasons.
Kristen Kish, who won Season 10 of the series back in 2013, will be taking the reins from Padma.