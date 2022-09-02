Top elections official defends online ballot requests after conservative activist charged with voter fraud

MADISON (WKOW) -- After the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) filed charges against a conservative activist who fraudulently requested officials' absentee ballots to prove it could be done, the state's top election official defended the online portal for such requests.
Meagan Wolfe, administrator of the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC), said the MyVote platform has a number of safeguards to catch attempts at voter fraud.
Harry Wait, a member of H.O.T. Government in Racine County, admitted to requesting the absentee ballots belonging to Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Racine Mayor Cory Mason.
The DOJ charged Wait in Racine County court Thursday. Wait's group had maintained he shouldn't be charged because state law doesn't allow for online ballot requests through the elections commission.
Wolfe, however, said the MyVote site is one-stop shop where requests trigger an automatic email to a voter's municipal clerk, which is in charge of mailing out absentee ballots.
"The Wisconsin Elections Commission, we never send ballots to voters," Wolfe said. "That is a responsibility that rests solely with your local election official."
Wolfe said clerks would be able to flag suspicious requests, such as Wait's. The criminal complaint noted an account using the same IP address requested several voters' ballots within a span of about two hours. Most of those ballots were directed to Wait's home address.
"In addition to that, the commission is even sending postcards to voters who have asked for their ballot to be sent to another address," Wolfe said. "It's just another check on the process to ensure that you are the one that made that request, and that that's your intent."
Some conservative officials remain skeptical of the system's security. The chair of the Assembly's elections committee, Rep. Janel Brandtjen (R-Menomonee Falls), has set a hearing for Tuesday to discuss maintenance of the state's voter rolls.