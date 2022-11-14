Top GOP senator on legalizing marijuana: 'Don't think we have the support'

MADISON (WKOW) -- When it comes to legalizing marijuana in Wisconsin, Gov. Tony Evers hopes the third time will be the charm.
Evers, a Democrat, elected last week to a second term, had already pledged to include legalized recreational marijuana in his proposed 2023-25 budget.
In 2019, Evers' budget legalized medical marijuana. Two years later, Evers' budget included taxing and regulating recreational marijuana.
The top Senate Republican, however, said in an interview with 27 News not enough members of his party are on board with any kind of legalization.
"I don't think we still have the support yet in our caucus even for medical marijuana," Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R-Oostburg) said. "But it's obviously a discussion we'll have as a caucus going forward."
Sen. Melissa Agard (D-Madison), who's long pushed for full legalization, said she was skeptical of LeMahieu's assertion. Agard maintained enough of the Senate's 22 Republicans were on board with legalization.
If the Senate's 11 Democrats all voted for a legalization bill, just six of the 22 Republicans would need to vote yes in order to pass it.
"I think it all comes down to how it is that we're defining having the votes," Agard said Monday. "I very much believe that if we brought forward the bill that I've been working on, and the governor supports, to fully legalize, tax, and regulate cannabis in the same way that we do alcohol in the state of Wisconsin for responsible adult usage, that it would pass."
Still, Agard said LeMahieu's comments gave her hope. The mere idea of Republican leadership keeping the door open to any kind of legalization was progress in Agard's view.
"Just the fact that Senator LeMahieu did say that he's interested, and willing to have the conversation, shows me that we are moving this ball forward," Agard said.
Another step toward legalization came in April. GOP lawmakers held a public hearing for a medical marijuana bill, the first such hearing since Republicans took control of the legislature in 2011.
Sen. Mary Felzkowski (R-Tomahawk) said in a statement Monday she understood LeMahieu's cautious approach. Felzkowski acknowledged several Republican lawmakers still aren't comfortable legalizing marijuana, even for medicinal purposes.
"I strongly believe we are moving in the right direction, as further research becomes available and as the federal government moves towards removing marijuana as a schedule I substance," Felzkowski said. "I am grateful to the Senate leadership team for allowing me to move forward with a hearing on my medical marijuana bill this past spring. I hope that the information shared then, and the compelling stories told by our state’s veterans and chronically ill neighbors who came to testify, can factor into the discussion moving forward.”
According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, Wisconsin was one of 13 states that have not legalized marijuana.
21 states, including Illinois and Michigan, have legalized THC for recreational adult use. Minnesota is expected to join that group after Democrats won full control of the legislature there in last week's midterm elections.
A Marquette Law School Poll in February found 61% of Wisconsin voters supported legalizing recreational marijuana. That number included 51% of Republican voters, the highest number for both overall and GOP voters since Marquette first asked about marijuana legalization in 2013.