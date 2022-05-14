Top state officials stand with pro-choice demonstrators at the Capitol

MADISON (WKOW) Demonstrators as well as state and federal elected officials crowded outside the state capitol Saturday for a "Bans Off Our Bodies" day of action.
"I will never stop fighting to make sure you have the right your own reproductive health care decisions spell interference of politicians," Gov. Tony Evers said.
Gov. Evers along with Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes and Senator Tammy Baldwin all vowed their support for women's reproductive rights in front of a large pro-choice crowd.
"The draft opinion that we saw leaked from the U.S. Supreme Court is not a vision of the future that people want to see for the women and other people who can become pregnant in their lives," said Mike Murray, Executive Director for Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin.
A noticeable police presence at the State's Capitol just days after an arson attack at a Wisconsin Family Action Office in Madison.
"With the recent acts of violence in the last week against Pro-Life groups in Wisconsin, we would like to see peaceful interactions and so we would call for that and ask for, for all rallies and gatherings to remain peaceful," said Anna DeMeuse, Communications Director for ProLife Wisconsin.
"Everyone that's an ally in this issue is going to be engaged in a wide range of civic engagement activities, whether that's showing up in marching and in a way that is completely peaceful," said Murray.
On such a divisive issue, a message of peace, it's the one thing the two sides can agree on.