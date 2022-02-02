12 Dane County schools participating in free school information event

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Several schools are partnering to launch EdFest 2022, a free school information event for families of students in Dane County.
According to a news release from One City Schools, 12 schools are collaborating on a virtual event that provides an opportunity for families to learn about education options available for their children. The event, sponsored by Galin Education and organized by One City Schools of Madison/Monona will be held on February 12 from 1-3 p.m. Registration information can be found here.
The following schools and districts are participating in EdFest:
- Clark Street Community School (Middleton)
- Eagle School (Fitchburg)
- Hickory Hill Academy (Madison)
- Madison Community Montessori (Middleton)
- Madison Country Day School (Waunakee)
- Madison Waldorf School (Madison)
- Milestone Democratic School (Madison)
- Nuestro Mundo Community School (Madison)
- One City Schools (Madison/Monona)
- Verona Area School District (Verona)
- WI Virtual Academy (McFarland/Statewide)
- Wingra School (Madison)
"This group of schools looks forward to further collaborations with all schools in Dane County. We are all here to empower our children to be the best versions of themselves, and different schools do this in different ways," Devon Davis, One City Head of Schools, said in the release.
The group hopes more schools will participate in EdFest 2023 and envisions school leaders collaborating on resources and events that provide information on school options to families.