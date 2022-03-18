18-year-old killed in Columbia County crash

FALL RIVER (WKOW) -- An 18-year-old man died in a car vs. semi crash Thursday afternoon in Fall River.
According to a news report from the Fall River Police Department, Cambria resident Domanic Richter was pronounced dead at the scene after he pulled past a stop sign at the intersection of County Road D and State Highway 16 before he was hit by a semi.
A Fall River officer witnessed the crash at 4:18 p.m. Thursday, and soon received assistance from the Columbia County Sheriff's Department, Rio Police, State Patrol, Columbus Police, Fall River Fire, Life Star EMS, Columbia County Highway Department, Columbia County Medical Examiner and Blystone Towing.