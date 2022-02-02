27 News goes inside state-of-the-art non-profit offering space for youth arts

MADISON (WKOW) -- Many youth arts organizations are hampered by overcrowded, costly, unaffordable spaces. And that can have a major effect on children.
Education researchers say there's a big connection between the importance of confidence, social skills and becoming a well-rounded human. But, unfortunately, not every family can afford classes that hone in on those critical building blocks in a child's life. That's all changing in Madison.
"We offer our space on a sliding scale, to be able to support organizations that are big and well developed, and maybe more money, as well as those that are new, or very small, or giving away their programs for free, so they can't afford to pay a lot," said MYArts Director of Community Partnerships, Jessica Courtier.
Thursday at 10, Wake Up Wisconsin anchor Mark Charter goes inside a new center in Madison called The Madison's Youth Arts Center for an inside look at the 70,000 square-foot space to see how kids in our area are benefiting from the non-profit.