Aaron Rodgers confirms his return to Green Bay

GREEN BAY (WKOW) — After months of uncertainty, Aaron Rodgers is set to return to the team that drafted him.
According to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport, Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers have agreed to a deal that will bring the three-time MVP back. Former NFL player and frequent Rodgers collaborator Pat McAfee said there is not currently a deal in place, but he will be returning to Green Bay.
This contract comes after a year of uncertainty surrounding Rodgers' status with the team, starting with a bombshell report by ESPN's Adam Schefter on the first day of the 2021 NFL Draft saying Rodgers wanted out of Green Bay.
Rodger's himself confirmed he is coming back to Green Bay, but said in a tweet that reports about him signing a contract and the terms of the contract are inaccurate.
Hey everyone, just wanted to clear some things up; YES I will be playing with the @packers next year, however, reports about me signing a contract are inaccurate, as are the supposed terms of the contract I “signed”. I’m very excited to be back 💪🏼 #year18❤️— Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) March 8, 2022
Since then, Rodgers led the team to a third straight division title, the top seed in the NFC and won a second consecutive MVP award.