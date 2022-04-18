Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen to face off in golf match

LAS VEGAS (WKOW) -- Four of the NFL's top quarterback's will pair up and face off in golf this June.
For the sixth edition of The Match, airing on TNT to showcase some of the best professional and amateur golfers in the country, Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady will square off against Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen June 1. The Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas, which held the second edition of The Match between Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka, will host this 12-hole showcase.
We tried to make this a tag team cage match but the lawyers said our contracts wouldn’t allow it…#CapitalOnesTheMatch is back, June 1st. Let’s kick their ass @AaronRodgers12 | @JoshAllenQB @PatrickMahomes pic.twitter.com/3ByQqBkIJR— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 18, 2022
Brady lit up Twitter with speculation Sunday afternoon when he tagged Rodgers, Mahomes and Allen in a tweet with nothing but an eyes emoji. He will be looking to bounce back from his last go-around in The Match, where he and partner Phil Mickelson lost to Rodgers and DeChambeau.
The four quarterbacks set to hit the links in June hold four of the last five NFL MVP trophies and three of the last six Super Bowl MVPs. Rodgers and Brady finished first and second in MVP voting this spring despite being two of the three oldest quarterbacks to start a game in 2021-22.
According to a story on buccaneers.com by Scott Smith, proceeds from The Match will go to various philanthropic causes, such as Feeding America. The Match has raised more than $32 million over its previous five showings.