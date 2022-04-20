AARP hosts 'World's Most Expensive Tailgate" to bring attention to climbing drug prices

MADISON (WKOW) — AARP hosted "The World's Most Expensive Tailgate" Wednesday, looking to highlight the issue of skyrocketing drug prices.
The organization compared the rise in prescription drug prices over the past 15 years to what the cost of popular tailgate items would cost if they increased at the same rate. The cost of a six-pack of beer would be more than $28, while a package of brats would be almost $12.
Advocates are pushing Congress to pass legislation allowing Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices. AARP Wisconsin advocacy director Lisa Lamkins said such a bill could have a massive impact.
"We hear from people in the community all the time, how they're impacted by prescription drug prices. But we do want elected officials to know the time to act is now and particularly Congress, Congress is looking at negotiating for lower drug prices and Medicare. And that would make a huge difference," Lamkins said.
She said data shows nearly a quarter of Wisconsin seniors don't take the medicine they're prescribed because they can't afford it. Lamkins and her colleagues brought 130,000 petitions from Wisconsinites to Sen. Tammy Baldwin's office, calling on her and Senate to enact the proposed legislation.
Lamkins said elected officials understand the necessity of bringing down drug prices, and that "it's just a matter of getting there." She said part of the reason behind the tailgate presentation was that the jump in drug prices has outstripped inflation rates.
"The fact of the matter is the price of prescription drugs has gone up much more than regular consumer inflation. So when we started to compare the price of, you know, regular consumer goods, they went up dramatically. It was not a great answer," Lamkins said.