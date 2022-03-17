Acclaimed former offensive lineman to join Badgers coaching staff

MADISON (WKOW) -- With a top-line talent bursting onto the scene in Braelon Allen, the Wisconsin Badgers football team brought back a well-known face to lead the running back room Thursday.
Former All-Big Ten center Al Johnson will take over as running backs coach, the team announced Thursday. Johnson was a member of two Big Ten championship teams, as well as two Rose Bowl teams, while serving as starting center from 2000 to 2002.
"The absolute best part of coaching is helping to develop players on and off the field. I wouldn't be where I am today or have accomplished the things I have in my career without the people at Wisconsin who set me up for success. My goal is do the same thing for our players," Johnson said in a news release from UW Athletics.
He was last in Madison as a graduate assistant in 2016 and 2017, working with the offensive line on teams that compiled a 24-4 record and two New Years Six bowl game wins in just two years. He also worked on the development of five offensive lineman who went on to play in the NFL.
After leaving UW, he spent four seasons as the head coach at Division II East Central University, including a 7-4 record in 2021. He also has experience coaching at the high school level and at Division III St. Norbert in De Pere.
"My family and I are thrilled to be back at Wisconsin," Johnson said in the release. "I'm incredibly thankful to Coach Chryst for this opportunity. It's truly an honor. You can't say no to the Wisconsin Badgers.