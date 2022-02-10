All lanes on eastbound Beltline at West Broadway now clear following crash

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The roadway is now clear on the Beltline following a crash Thursday afternoon.
MONONA (WKOW) -- All eastbound lanes of the Beltline shut down following a crash Thursday afternoon.
According to an alert from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the crash happened at 3:07 p.m. at the exit onto West Broadway. The Monona Police Department responded to the scene.
A photo from the scene shows a car rolled over onto its side and emergency personnel standing by with a stretcher, but authorities have not confirmed whether anyone was injured or how many cars were involved.
WisDOT said to expect the road to stay closed for an hour.